Town boss Millington issues injury update ahead of Bank Holiday double-header

But there is better news on key players Jesse Debrah and Kian Spence, both of whom look set to be available.

Debrah was taken off during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Wealdstone, while Spence made his first appearance of the campaign in the match.

Millington says a return date for Warburton is unclear at this stage, but said he won't be fit for this weekend.

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He has a problem with his calf and won't be available," said the Halifax manager.

When asked if Spence would be fit enough to possibly start against Notts County, Millington said: "I think Kian's fitness levels are certainly there. Match sharpness he's still working on, but he is available for selection."

On centre-back Debrah, Millington said: "Jesse rested on Monday but trained on Tuesday and has come through that well so we're hopeful he'll be available."

Left-back Jack Senior missed training today (Tuesday).

"He felt his quad so as a precaution he rested from training but we're hopeful he'll be back later in the week," Millington said.

The Town boss is hoping the ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of winger Jamie Allen is nearing a conclusion.

"We expect to see a resolution this week on that," he said.

"There have been some ongoing conversations and hopefully that will be resolved for the benefit of both parties in the next few days."

Millington is also hopeful the long-awaited addition of another forward to his squad will be finalised in the near future.

"We still expect one more signing to come in, the player in question we've had to wait on some paperwork to be done, which is completely out of our control," he said.

"But as far as the club is concerned, we've done everything we need to do and we're just waiting for the final bits of paperwork to drop in so that we can progress it."