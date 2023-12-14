Town boss Millington issues injury update ahead of Saturday's game at Gateshead

The fitness of Town midfielder Luke Summerfield will be assessed tomorrow ahead of Halifax’s game at Gateshead on Saturday.
Summerfield was forced off at half-time in Tuesday’s FA Trophy clash with Altrincham, which Town lost on penalties, due to a calf problem.
Here’s what Halifax boss Chris Millington said about Summerfield and the rest of The Shaymen’s current and just-returned absentees.
1. Angelo Cappello
"He'll be available for selection, he's still got a bit of building up to do but fully available." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Jamie Cooke
Cooke was an unused sub on Tuesday night but Millington says the attacker is fully fit Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Luke Summerfield
"It was a potential recurrence of a recent injury so he wasn't in a position to continue," Millington said of Summerfield coming off at half-time on Tuesday. "He'll be assessed on Friday as to whether or not he's able to travel." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Jack Evans
"Progressing nicely, still working hard in the gym. He's yet to get to the stage where he's out on the grass but progressing nicely." Photo: Marcus Branston