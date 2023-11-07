News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Town midfielder Luke Summerfield could be back in contention for Saturday's game at MaidenheadTown midfielder Luke Summerfield could be back in contention for Saturday's game at Maidenhead
Town midfielder Luke Summerfield could be back in contention for Saturday's game at Maidenhead

Town boss Millington issues injury update ahead of Saturday's game at Maidenhead

Town manager Chris Millington has issued an injury update ahead of his team’s game at Maidenhead United on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT

Scroll through our article below to see what the Halifax boss has said about his injured players.

"Out on the grass now so starting to show signs that he's getting back to fitness but we're taking it slowly with him because he had one setback already, so we'll assess him as the week goes on."

1. Jamie Cooke

"Out on the grass now so starting to show signs that he's getting back to fitness but we're taking it slowly with him because he had one setback already, so we'll assess him as the week goes on." Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
"He took part in the non-contact element of training on Monday so he's making nice progress and there's a chance he might travel with us on Saturday."

2. Luke Summerfield

"He took part in the non-contact element of training on Monday so he's making nice progress and there's a chance he might travel with us on Saturday." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
"We need to be absolutely certain his bone's healed properly but he took part in the non-contact elements on Monday which was a real positive step forward."

3. Rob Harker

"We need to be absolutely certain his bone's healed properly but he took part in the non-contact elements on Monday which was a real positive step forward." Photo: National World

Photo Sales
"Just waiting on an operation for Jack, he needs an operation. We're in the process of working through how that happens. If we get it done this week then we may see him back in time for Christmas, if we don't then the longer it takes to get it sorted the longer it'll take for him to get back to full fitness."

4. Jack Evans

"Just waiting on an operation for Jack, he needs an operation. We're in the process of working through how that happens. If we get it done this week then we may see him back in time for Christmas, if we don't then the longer it takes to get it sorted the longer it'll take for him to get back to full fitness." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Maidenhead UnitedHalifax