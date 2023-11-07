Town boss Millington issues injury update ahead of Saturday's game at Maidenhead

Town manager Chris Millington has issued an injury update ahead of his team’s game at Maidenhead United on Saturday.
1. Jamie Cooke
"Out on the grass now so starting to show signs that he's getting back to fitness but we're taking it slowly with him because he had one setback already, so we'll assess him as the week goes on." Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Luke Summerfield
"He took part in the non-contact element of training on Monday so he's making nice progress and there's a chance he might travel with us on Saturday." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Rob Harker
"We need to be absolutely certain his bone's healed properly but he took part in the non-contact elements on Monday which was a real positive step forward." Photo: National World
4. Jack Evans
"Just waiting on an operation for Jack, he needs an operation. We're in the process of working through how that happens. If we get it done this week then we may see him back in time for Christmas, if we don't then the longer it takes to get it sorted the longer it'll take for him to get back to full fitness." Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON