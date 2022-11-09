Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Shaymen were short of options for their 1-0 win at Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, with Jesse Debrah, Festus Arthur, Jordan Keane and Jordan Slew out injured, Jack Senior suspended, Matty Warburton and Osayamen Osawe on their way back from injury and Sam Smart out on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Captain Tom Clarke and midfielder Luke Summerfield both played through niggles in the win.

Millington says adding to his squad is being looked at.

"The chairman will make sure there's funds made available if we can identify the right people to bring in," he said.

"But there's a team here and a lot of lads who are working incredibly hard together, so it's got to be players who can complement that.

"They're not always easy to find, so we'll be measured in what we try and do in terms of recruitment, but it's certainly something we're open minded to at this stage of the season."

Millington says he would like to bring in "one or two" new players.

"We think there's room within the squad for a couple of additions if they're the right ones but we're certainly not going to bring anyone in unless they're going to strengthen us," he said.

"There's certainly conversations going on.

"Realistically, probably after Saturday but we can't rule it out that if the right person agrees then we'd be able to move quickly."

On whether winger Smart's loan at Dagenham and Redbridge may be extended when it expires later this month, Millington said: "I know Dagenham are interested in extending Sam's loan so we'll look at that as a possibility because we're quite well served in wide areas.