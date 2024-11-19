Town boss Millington says he would like to add one or two players to his squad soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington says the club would like to add one or two players to their squad soon.

The Shaymen currently have Aaron Cosgrave and Festus Arthur out on loan from the first-team squad, and lost loanee Scott High when his deal from Huddersfield Town expired earlier this month.

"We're actively looking, just to bolster numbers for the busy period, and see if we can get one, maybe two, in over the next few weeks," said Millington, who doesn't anticipate any incomings before the home game against Southend United a week on Saturday.