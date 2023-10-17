FC Halifax Town have been dealt another injury blow with the news that Angelo Cappello has been ruled out until January.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury early in Town's 2-0 win at Ebbsfleet and it has now been confirmed he will be out until mid-January.

"Disappointed for him because he's been working ever so hard," said Town boss Chris Millington.

"There's been a real progression in terms of him maturing as a professional footballer so far this season.

"We've seen what at times last season looked like a boy with a lot of talent become a young man with a lot of talent.

"So it is a setback but he will come back stronger for it, and although we'll miss him in the meantime, we'll look forward to having him back in the New Year."

Cappello's is the latest of several injuries Halifax have had to deal.

Defender Jo Cummings' knee problem is set to keep him out until April, while midfielder Luke Summerfield, who had only just returned from a neck issue, came off in the FA Cup defeat to Marine with a suspected calf injury.

"We're just monitoring him at the minute," said Millington. "There's no clear diagnosis at the moment.

"We're just trying to get to the bottom of what it is."

Tylor Golden was also forced off last Saturday with an injury.

"He opened his knee up in a challenge and didn't feel he was in a position to carry on so he came off," Millington said.

"It'll probably be Thursday before we're clear on whether or not it's anything more serious than just a knock, so fingers crossed."

There is better news elsewhere for Town though, with Jamie Cooke now back in full training after his spell on the sidelines, and centre-back Festus Arthur now back out running.

"He's out running on the grass, so that's a really positive step in the right direction," said Millington.

"We hope he'll be back in full training by mid-November but we've obviously got to proceed with caution because we can't afford to risk him.

"A recurrence of the injury would be a huge setback for his career, so we've got to proceed with caution, but we're absolutely delighted with his progress and the fact he's so far ahead of schedule."

Millington said forward Milli Alli's disciplinary issue has now been dealt with.

"Milli fell short of the standards that are expected unfortunately and that can't be accepted," said the Halifax boss.

"But he's taken his medicine and he's raring to go."