Town defender could make a return to action next week, says Shaymen boss Millington

The centre-back hasn't featured for Halifax since the 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield on March 25 due to a hamstring injury sustained on England C duty.

When asked about the progress of Debrah and fellow hamstring injury victim Luke Summerfield, Millington said: "It'll be a challenge but there's an outside chance we might have some minutes out of Jesse next week.

"Summers, a bit more of a challenge, but Luke Summerfield never fails to impress in this type of situation so I wouldn't be surprised if he managed to get himself back a bit quicker than the norm."

Chris Millington

Jack Senior was due to be assessed this week on his hip injury that forced him off against Bromley on Tuesday night.

Fidel O'Rourke is yet to return from his calf injury.

"It's still not good, so he's going to be touch and go for this week and we'll just see where he's at next week," said Millington.

Kian Spence was back in a matchday squad for the first time since Boxing Day in midweek, with the midfielder an unused substitute against Bromley.

"We've got some bodies who we might miss through injury and clearly we've got some who are coming back, Kian being one, Jesse was out running at training on Monday, Summers is desperate to be hot on Jesse's heels," Millington said.

"So there's certainly some positive news coming out of the physio room, but it's often the case that as some are coming back others are potentially missing out."

One of those could be winger Max Wright.

"He's having a bit of a setback in terms of his recovery and struggling to push himself towards 100 per cent without pain, which is an issue," said Millington.

"I wouldn't rule it completely but the lad needs a bit of luck."