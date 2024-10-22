Town defender joins National League North side on loan

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:06 BST
Town defender Festus Arthur has joined National League North side Southport on loan.

Arthur, who had a spell on loan at the club last season, has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place at Town this season, having recovered from a serious Achilles injury during the previous campaign.

He joins Aaron Cosgrave, who is on loan at Ebbsfleet, in heading out of the club in recent days.

