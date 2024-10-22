Town defender joins National League North side on loan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Town defender Festus Arthur has joined National League North side Southport on loan.
Arthur, who had a spell on loan at the club last season, has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place at Town this season, having recovered from a serious Achilles injury during the previous campaign.
He joins Aaron Cosgrave, who is on loan at Ebbsfleet, in heading out of the club in recent days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.