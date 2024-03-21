Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cooke hasn't played since picking up an ankle ligament injury in the 3-1 win at Dorking on February 10, while Cummings has been out since the 0-0 draw with Dagenham and Redbridge on September 26 with a knee problem.

But both are progressing well in their recovery, says assistant manager Andy Cooper.

"He was back in training and did a session prior to the Chesterfield game and then joined in the warm-up as well," Cooper said on Cooke.

Jo Cummings and Jamie Cooke

"So out of anyone, he's looking likeliest to be available. I don't know if the weekend's too soon for him but he's taken part in some unopposed training and he has now had his first contact training."

On defender Cummings, Cooper said: "Back in pretty much full training now. We're still monitoring him in terms of minutes and load but he's back in full contact training in pretty much everything we do."

Winger Angelo Cappello, who has been out with a hamstring injury since early February, is yet to rejoin full training though.

"He was out running on Wednesday and joined in some unopposed passing the day before," Cooper said.

"No definite timescale though, he hasn't started back with contact training yet."

Defender Tom Wilson remains on the sidelines.

"No further progress really, struggling with his abductor," Cooper said.

"Still in with the physio getting treated and no sign he'll be back out training with the lads for the next couple of weeks at least."

Defender Jordan Keane is another longer-term absentee.

"No further on with a timescale for his return," Cooper said. "There's further investigation needed on his knee."

On the substitution of Flo Hoti in Wednesday's win over Chesterfield, Cooper said: "He was struggling at half-time with a bit of blurred vision and a migraine.

"He wanted to see if he could continue and see it out but he was struggling a bit so we made the decision to pull him early."

Jack Evans, Luke Summerfield and Max Wright all dropped out of the side on Wednesday, and all came off the bench during the game.

"Just managing the squad, there were lads who deserved an opportunity to play," Cooper said on the changes.

"Jack Hunter came back in and I thought he showed exactly his best assets, he was outstanding in the middle of the pitch, winning aerial duels, picking up second balls, getting us going.

"It was an opportunity for him to come in and (he put in) a strong, physical performance, and a help for us to defend set-pieces as well.

"Aaron took hid opportunity as well, in a wide area to try and stretch and threaten when we won the ball back.

"It's making sure we keep people fresh for the run-in. Ryan was really impressive on Sunday when he came on and it was a chance for him to come in from the start and deal one v one with Chesterfield's main threats, which are their wingers."

The National League deadline for player registrations is next Thursday, but Cooper doesn't think any more additions to the squad are likely.