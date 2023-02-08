Town duo remain around a month away from being back in contention, says Millington

Some Town fans have speculated whether there is more than meets the eye with Spence and Warburton's prolonged absences from the first-team, but Millington rejected any such assertions.

"Kian's had a scan recently so that's pretty categorical proof that there's an injury there, and with Warby it's a recurrence of the injury he suffered right at the beginning of the season," said the Town boss.

"They're both keen to play and desperate to get back as soon as they can."

Jordan Slew and Festus Arthur were not involved against Barnet on Tuesday night due to tactical reasons.

On Luke Summerfield, Millington said: "He's back in and around it now and will hopefully be able to start a bit of running next week, but it's just a case of trial and error with him to make sure we get it right."

Boreham Wood striker Danny Elliott signed for Scunthorpe this week, but Millington said the Halifax weren't in for the forward this time round.

"We spoke to Danny in the summer and we lost out to Boreham Wood because they had a better offer," Millington said.

"But no, we know that Scunthorpe are al of a sudden spending a lot of money so we wouldn't have been able to match their offer."

On whether any further additions to his squad were in the pipeline, Millington said: "Not at the moment, we think that the last two performances have shown that there's the makings of a really strong team in the bodies we've got in the building at the moment.