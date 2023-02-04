Town duo ruled out for around a month
FC Halifax Town duo Kian Spence and Jamie Cooke will both be out for around a month, the club have said.
Midfielder Spence has not played for Town since Boxing Day, but is set to be out for around four to six weeks.
Attacking midfielder Cooke was injured in last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Notts County and will also be out for four to six weeks.
Angelo Capello was injured in Tuesday night’s penalty shoot-out win at Harrow Borough in the FA Trophy and will be out for a week, while Luke Summerfield is in the early stages of beginning to build up his fitness levels following his illness.