Town duo ruled out of tomorrow's game but Shaymen facing anxious wait on injury news

FC Halifax Town are awaiting the outcome of scans on injured duo Will Smith and Scott High.

Both sustained injuries in Saturday's 2-2 draw at York City, with Smith suffering a knee problem and High injuring his ankle.

Both players have been ruled out of tomorrow night's home game with Dagenham and Redbridge, but their longer-term fitness is still unclear.

"Hopefully we'll have results later on today or in the morning," manager Chris Millington said.

"It's really hard to tell on both counts.

"With Scott it's an impact, so we don't know whether that's resulted in a fracture or damage to the tendon, or it's just the impact he's got to recover from.

"And with Will, the action that's causing the pain and discomfort may be something that just needs rest, but there might be a deeper seated issue."

Millington added: "It's a blow. When you've lost Andrew Oluwabori and Billy Waters, then in recent weeks we've had Adan George and Jo Cummings out with long-term injury, if Scott and Will are the same, it's more important players to us that are going down with long-term injuries.

"So it's a blow, but we adapt and we will overcome it if that's the situation and continue to try and push on."

The Town boss says possible replacements have been identified, if needed.

"We've got a couple of names lined up we'd be interested in enquiring about but we won't do anything until we know what the outcome of these scans is," he said.

Millington says it's "very unlikely" there will be any additions before Tuesday night's game and that any replacements for Smith and High would probably be loan deals.

"We'd try and see if there was any option to do something permanent, but more than likely, they'll be loans," he said.

Jamie Cooke also went off injured on Saturday with a groin problem.

"That's more of a lingering issue but he's come through training today so will be available for selection," Millington said.

It is forecast to be mostly dry in Halifax between now and tomorrow night, but the game is in some doubt after rain over the weekend and Halifax Panthers' home match against Barrow on Sunday.

"We don't know at this stage, I think it'll depend on the weather over the next 24 hours," Millington said on whether the game was likely to be on or off.

"After the rugby, I was told it was holding a lot of water in various areas.

"So we're at the mercy of the weather really and that'll dictate what the outcome is."

Despite his squad looking even more threadbare, the Halifax manager is hoping the Dagenham game gets the go-ahead.

"We want to play every game, get them played and get the points on the board," he said.

"Especially with the way we conceded the late goal against York, we feel like we've got to get three points on the board.

"So we want to get the game done, especially with there being no game this weekend.

"But also, we recognise the challenges with the Shay pitch and given the threadbare nature of the squad, we don't want to put the lads at any more risk of injuries if the pitch is questionable."

Millington is confident his players would have enough left in the tank for the game tomorrow night if it goes ahead, after what's been a hectic run of fixtures.

"It won't do us any harm having the weekend off for sure, but they're a determined bunch so I've got no fear on their energy levels for the game," he added.