The idea of 2023 going down as a historic year for Halifax Town seemed a bad joke at the start of January.

Back then, any repeat of 2016 in some fans' eyes would have been the club's relegation rather than their FA Trophy win, with The Shaymen's strong form at the end of 2022 nosediving into a wretched run.

But, just as they had in the first-half of the season, Halifax gritted their teeth, clenched their fists and came out fighting to end the campaign on a glorious, intoxicating high.

Town took their first steps on the road to Wembley with a 1-0 win at Guiseley on December 20.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

In the league though, it was a road to nowhere.

The much-maligned Yamen Osawe rescued a point at home to Altrincham - more on them later - on New Year's Day before three dour, depressing 1-0 defeats.

Town were dreadful against soon-to-be-relegated Torquay and Scunthorpe, so much so that only losing narrowly at soon-to-be-promoted Notts County felt like a positive, but Halifax's defensive display caused further consternation among the most vocal supporters.

The only highlight was Adam Senior's assured debut, starting an excellent loan period that turned permanent in the summer.

Town's form at the start of the year was terrible

Even lowly Harrow Borough could only be edged past on penalties at the end of January, with the FA Trophy seemingly the only thing that could save the season.

Mani Dieseruvwe's first goal in over three months capped a much-improved display in Town's much-needed win at Oldham, with Max Wright impressing on his debut, but another good performance got no reward with defeat at home to Barnet.

The next FA Trophy outing, at Maidenhead, should have gone straight to penalties rather than the futility of the preceding 90 minutes, but Jordan Slew's winning spot-kick meant the competition remained The Shaymen's salvation from a lacklustre league campaign.

There were hints of better things to come in the league, with Halifax leading 1-0 at half-time before losing at Southend, and fighting back to claim a point against Boreham Wood and Solihull.

By the time Town produced their miraculous FA Trophy semi-final victory at Altrincham, they were on a strong run of form that would last until the end of the season.

It was two steps back after one step forward though as The Shaymen produced a dreary display in defeat at home to Maidenhead, leaving them with one win in 13 games, barring penalties, which often seemed Halifax's best route to goal.

But there would only be one defeat in the final 16 games of the campaign, with a 5-0 tonking of Wealdstone - after pre-match chants of "we want Milly out" - proving an astonishing turning point.

More than two points should have been bagged from encouraging performances in goalless draws at Dorking and Gateshead before Wembley appeared on the horizon with a 2-0 win at Aldershot in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

The same scorers - Harvey Gilmour and Milli Alli - also found the net in a 2-0 league win over Aldershot after a home draw with Yeovil and defeat at Chesterfield on March 25, the last loss of the season.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead, FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

Halifax went into their FA Trophy semi-final in decent form, but completely failed to live up to the occasion, relying on Sam Johnson keeping them in the tie with some terrific saves before Alli's miraculous, marvellous last-ditch long range strike took it to penalties. Town's favourite.

With the hosts crushed and the visitors euphoric, there was only one winner.

Que sera, sera.

The Shaymen then found their second wind, recovering from being 1-0 down at the break to batter champions-elect Wrexham at The Shay, winning 3-1, with Alli delivering the knockout blows.

He and Dieseruvwe were at it again at York as Town swept them aside 3-0, the same score they then beat strugglers Maidstone at home by to make it four league wins on the bounce.

Where had this Halifax team been all season?

The Shaymen have largely been a more consistent side this season, and have produced some memorable away wins, including victories at Oldham, Rochdale, Gateshead and Altrincham.

Rob Harker scored his second of four in the final five games league games in the 1-1 draw with Bromley, and netted the winner in a superb win at Woking following a goalless draw at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Harker's late leveller then saw Town end the season unbeaten in the final day draw with Eastleigh.

The striker had found form at the right time, with Dieseruvwe's dismissal at Woking ruling him out of Wembley. Also absent was Festus Arthur, having picked up an Achilles injury against Eastleigh.

The FA Trophy had been Town's life raft as they navigated some extremely choppy waters in the league, but all those long away trips and all those penalties were worth every mile and every chewed fingernail as Halifax edged past Gateshead on May 21.

Jamie Cooke's winner, just before half-time, summed up his never-say-die, never-stop-running ethos, and encapsulated the team spirit and work-rate that had got The Shaymen to Wembley.

The win also represented vindication for Chris Millington and David Bosomworth, who had both been the subject of derision and disdain from some Shaymen supporters.

Millington had wanted to avoid another summer of upheaval, but the departures of Kian Spence and Jesse Debrah to the Football League seemed inevitable.

Jack Senior, the Halifax lad who lifted the trophy at Wembley, Harvey Gilmour and Matty Warburton also left, as did Sam Minihan, Sam Smart and Jordan Slew.

Town's recruitment had a more organised, thought-out look to it than 12 months previously; all 25 or under, more on longer-term deals, all seemingly signed to fit the formation already in place.

Jack Evans scored a debut goal in the opening day win over Bromley, and Town bounced back from defeat at Boreham Wood to win 2-1 at Oldham, including a magnificent 30-yard screamer from Harker.

Three games in and Halifax had already amassed as many points as they had in 11 matches last term.

Two frustrating draws with Oxford City and Gateshead came either side of a very creditable point at Solihull, and then Harker netted the winner in a very good win at Rochdale.

Luke Summerfield, the least likely player to assault a referee in the whole Halifax squad, was sent-off for allegedly doing just that in the 1-1 draw with Southend, and became a viral sensation as a result.

The Shaymen proved old habits die hard in a disappointing home defeat to Dorking, but showed much more fighting spirit in their 3-2 defeat at league leaders Chesterfield three days later, agonisingly losing to a late goal. More of those later.

Goalless draws with Barnet and Dagenham and Redbridge were of the one step forward then one step back variety, and then a contentious home defeat to Eastleigh made it just one win in ten, with Town's solid start disintegrating.

But they got back on track with a hard-fought win at Woking - scoring a last minute winner for a change - before a comparative cruise at Ebbsfleet.

Consecutive 2-1 home wins over Hartlepool and Kidderminster meant four league wins on the spin for only the second time under Millington.

It would have been a famous five but for York's last-gasp equaliser, prior to the latest uninspiring visit to Maidenhead and a 1-0 loss.

Wealdstone were beaten at The Shay far more narrowly than in February, also 1-0, but then almost lost when they should have won at home to Fylde before what would have been a creditable point at Aldershot slipped their grasp - both due to added time goals.

If it was karma for Alli's at Altrincham, Town were getting more than enough ying for their yang.

Altrincham brought a heavy dose of karma with them to The Shay for the rearranged FA Trophy clash too, Town's first appearance in the competition since Wembley, ironically knocking Halifax out on penalties after surviving for over an hour with ten men.

But by the time the year came full circle, The Shaymen were enjoying a very Merry Christmas, collecting seven points from nine against fellow promotion hopefuls Gateshead, Rochdale and Altrincham.

The idea of a second trip to Wembley in as many years for a play-off final appearance is far from set in stone, but it's no bad joke.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Close call between Sam Johnson and Tylor Golden for consistency across the year, but I'll plump for Johnson. His headline heroics came in the semi-final of the FA Trophy at Altrincham but there have been countless other examples of the Halifax captain making vital saves to preserve precious points.

HIGH POINT OF THE YEAR

What else could it possibly be but Sunday, May 21, 2023. You wait decades and decades for The Shaymen to play at Wembley and then it happens twice in seven years. It wasn't a classic but who cares! Jamie Cooke's goal just before half-time proved decisive as Halifax edged out Gateshead 1-0.LOW POINT OF THE YEAR

17 days after The Shaymen lost dreadfully at strugglers Torquay, they got even worse in their home defeat to bottom-side Scunthorpe in a performance riddled with individual mistakes and devoid of cohesion or quality. Town lost again at Notts County next time out, but they were flying in the league; Scunthorpe, who would be relegated come the end of the season, registered only their 11th win in 93 league games on a miserable night at The Shay.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Don't recall a shot being struck as sweetly as Rob Harker's in the win at Oldham this season. But it has to be Milli Alli's extraordinary equaliser at Altrincham doesn't it. Town were down and out after a hugely underwhelming display until Wembley was suddenly brought crashing onto the horizon. It was all or nothing, one last chance, it had to be perfect from Alli and it was, his right-footed shot arrowing into the bottom corner from 25 yards in-front of a euphoric away end. Football, bloody hell.

SIGNING OF THE YEAR

Adam Senior immediately looked right at home in a Halifax shirt in the defeat at Notts County, despite playing at right wing-back. His form over the second-half of last season made his permanent capture in the summer a real coup. Senior's commitment, bravery and determination make him a very good defender at this level, and he's only going to get better.

TEAM PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

