Town fan to fly back from family holiday in Ibiza to follow in his dad's footsteps by watching Shaymen at Wembley
An FC Halifax Town fan will make a round-trip of more than 2,700 miles from his family holiday to watch his team play at Wembley.
Chris Hall, 39, from Fountain Head, is flying out to Ibiza on a family holiday on Saturday, May 20 with wife Emma and children Sebastian and Hollie, landing at 2pm British time
Chris is then flying back to England at midnight, landing at Luton Airport at 2am on Sunday, May 21.
After watching The Shaymen in their FA Trophy final against Gateshead, he will then fly back to Ibiza from Luton at 8pm on Sunday, arriving on the island at around midnight.
"When we're 1-0 down at Altrincham (in the semi-final) you're thinking 'well at least I won't have to do all this' and then Mili Alli scored and we won the penalty shoot-out, I was like 'here we go then'," said Chris.
"It's actually working out cheaper for me to fly there and back to Ibiza than going on the coach.
"It all sounds a bit bonkers but there's method in the madness."
"If they win, it'll be tougher to get out of the stadium and on that train up to Luton!
"I'll be stood at the gate while they lift the trophy and then running back to the tube.
"But it's what you do as a football fan.
"It'll be a long day but hopefully an enjoyable one."
Chris is the son of former Halifax Town director Aide Hall, who died in February.
He will be joined at Wembley by his mum Janet, who is travelling on one of the coaches, and brother Stephen, who is driving to the game.
"The holiday had been booked for months," Chris said.
"But it's something I have to do as well as wanting to do because of my dad.
"When we got to the last final, my dad was holiday himself in Italy and he left my mum in Italy and went to the game because he said Halifax would never get to Wembley again.
"It does feel a bit like fate.
"It's still quite new and raw since it happened.
"Getting to Wembley, it just seems like it was meant to happen.
"Hopefully we can win it for him, it'd be lovely if we did.
"I was on holiday the last time we got to Wembley and didn't go, so I had to go this time."