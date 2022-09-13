Town keeper joins Guiseley on loan
FC Halifax Town keeper Tom Scott has joined Northern Premier League side Guiseley on loan, The Shaymen have announced.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:10 pm
Scott joined Town in September 2021 as back-up to number one Sam Johnson.
He has made just one first-team appearance for Halifax, in the 1-0 defeat at Maidenhead last season.
Halifax boss Chris Millington told the Courier this week that Scott would be sent out on loan to give him some game-time.
The former Man City and Port Vale keeper signed a new one-year contract with Halifax this summer.