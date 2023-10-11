Town man could be in contention for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Marine
The attacker has missed Halifax's last three games with an abductor strain.
Millington says Cooke has not yet fully recovered from the injury but it is hoped he will return to training later this week.
Angelo Cappello, who picked up a hamstring problem in the win at Ebbsfleet on Saturday, was due to have a scan to assess the severity of the problem, and won't be joining up with the Belize squad for the international break.
On striker Rob Harker, Millington said: "He's doing well in the gym and we're hoping around November 18 for him to be back in full training."
It is hoped that defender Festus Arthur will be back in full training by mid-November, with Millington confirming to the Courier this week that centre-back Jo Cummings will be out for up to six months through injury.
Millington said there was no update on a potential deal for striker Lee Tuck, or any new signings.
"We're still looking but slightly less urgently given Aaron's early return and Cookie's potential return," said the Town boss.
When asked if he might look at bringing in another centre-back following Cummings' long lay-off, Millington said: "We've got Adam Senior, Jamie Stott, Jordan Keane, Tom Wilson, we've also got other players who can drop into a back line, whether it's a back three or a back four.
"So it's not an urgent requirement."