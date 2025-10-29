Town manager and player shortlisted for monthly National League awards

FC Halifax Town manager Adam Lakeland and midfielder Josh Hmami have ben shortlisted for the National League league manager and player of the month awards.

Town started the month with a hugely impressive win at league leaders Rochdale before beating Brackley at The Shay.

Since then in the league, they have lost 2-1 at Truro and recorded a commendable 1-1 home draw with York City.

Hmami scored both goals in the win at Rochdale and has been a key player for The Shaymen.