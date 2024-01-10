Town manager Millington issues injury update on Alli, Golden, Summerfield, Wright, Galvin, Evans and Cummings

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington reckons it will be another couple of weeks until forward Milli Alli is back in contention.
Alli is yet to play for Town since the turn of the year to a knee injury, but isn’t expected back for another two weeks yet.
Read what Millington had to say about Alli and Town’s other absentees below.
1. Milli Alli
"I think it'll probably be another couple of weeks yet."
On whether anything more could be read into Alli's absence with the January transfer window open, Millington said: "He's had a scan which showed up the injury so there's absolutely nothing for anyone to be concerned about.
"It's the same as everyone else in the squad, there's been no interest expressed in him." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
"It was just a minor strain which meant it would have been too much of a risk for him on Saturday but I'd hope he'd be back in training Thursday, Friday and all being well, available for Tuesday." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Actions from FC Halifax Town v Dorking at the Shay
"He's had some rehab work done by the physio and undergone an injection on Monday morning but he should be fully available for Solihull." Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Ryan Galvin
"He needs to train again, so he's more touch and go than Tylor. But certainly won't be ruled out 100 per cent." Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town