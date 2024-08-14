Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town midfielder Florent Hoti could be in contention for Saturday's game against Aldershot.

Hoti was one of six first-team players unavailable for The Shaymen's opening day win against Barnet, along with Kane Thompson-Sommers, Ryan Galvin, Harvey Sutcliffe, Max Wright and Jo Cummings.

"There's a possibility of having one or two back," Millington told the Courier.

"Flo Hoti's probably going to be the closest to being available, he's taken part in full training and come through relatively unscathed.

Florent Hoti

"The other injured lads are out running so we'll see how they progress over the course of the week."

On whether Hoti could return against Gateshead next Tuesday if Aldershot proved too soon, Millington said: "My concern would be if he wasn't available for Aldershot, it would possibly be due to a setback in his recovery, which may then set him back for Gateshead.

"But hopefully he'll be back for one or both of those."

On defender Harvey Sutcliffe, Millington said: "He'll probably be the next couple of weeks, we're just taking our time.

"Even though it was only pre-season, he's probably had more games, more intense minutes in that period of time than he would do in a normal under 21s season.

"So we've just got to make sure we don't rush him back too soon and we build him up properly."

Millington says Galvin, Thompson-Sommers, Wright and Cummings could all be ready for action in time for the August Bank Holiday games against Dagenham and Redbridge and Solihull Moors.

"That's what we're aiming towards, but we don't know for sure yet.

"I think the Bank Holiday weekend would be good if we could get them back for that."

Angelo Cappello sat out training on Monday due to suffering a dead leg against Barnet, but is expected to be available this weekend.