Town midfielder could be back off the injury list for Saturday's game at Ebbsfleet
Summerfield has missed the last four games with a neck injury, but looks set to be available this weekend.
"He was touch and go, he trained on Monday and would have travelled to Woking but he wasn't quite 100 per cent and we didn't think travelling there and back would help, so we felt the extra couple of days recovery would hopefully help to get him back to 100 per cent for the weekend," said Town boss Chris Millington.
Striker Rob Harker looks set to be out for another six weeks due to a broken bone in his foot.
Attacker Jamie Cooke is expected back in training next week though as he recovers from an abductor strain.
Defender Jo Cummings has had a scan and is set to see a specialist later this week about his knee ligament injury, although Millington was unable to confirm the length Cummings will be out for.
Fellow defender Festus Arthur is progressing well and is ahead of schedule in recovery from his Achilles injury and is expected to be back in full training by mid-November.