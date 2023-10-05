Town midfielder Luke Summerfield could be back off the injury list for Saturday's visit to Ebbsfleet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summerfield has missed the last four games with a neck injury, but looks set to be available this weekend.

"He was touch and go, he trained on Monday and would have travelled to Woking but he wasn't quite 100 per cent and we didn't think travelling there and back would help, so we felt the extra couple of days recovery would hopefully help to get him back to 100 per cent for the weekend," said Town boss Chris Millington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Rob Harker looks set to be out for another six weeks due to a broken bone in his foot.

Luke Summerfield

Attacker Jamie Cooke is expected back in training next week though as he recovers from an abductor strain.

Defender Jo Cummings has had a scan and is set to see a specialist later this week about his knee ligament injury, although Millington was unable to confirm the length Cummings will be out for.