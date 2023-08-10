News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Town midfielder could be in contention for Saturday after recovering from injury

Town midfielder Luke Summerfield could be in contention for a return to action at Boreham Wood on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Aug 2023, 08:42 BST- 1 min read

Summerfield has been recovering from a calf injury over the last few weeks, but warmed-up with the team before last Saturday's 2-0 win against Bromley and has been in full training this week.

Halifax boss Chris Millington said Summerfield has a chance of being involved at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tuesday was the first day he's completed a full and challenging training session, so he doesn't look a million miles off at all," Millington said.

Luke SummerfieldLuke Summerfield
Luke Summerfield
Most Popular

Fellow midfielder Florent Hoti is around three or four weeks off a return, said the Town boss.

"He's progressing as he should be," Millington said. "Still got a fair way to go."

On defender Tom Clarke, Millington said: "We're just being very cautious with his knee because it flared up after some intense work in pre-season, so we're taking care at the moment,"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New signing Kane Thomson-Sommers could be back ahead of his original return date if his recovery continues to go well.

"Mid-September in a perfect world but he's another one who's doing an awful lot of work in the gym to put himself slightly ahead of the curve," Millington said.

And on long-term injury victim Festus Arthur, the Town boss said: "Still a long while off but progressing really well and always pushing to try and put himself ahead of where he should be at this stage of his recovery."

Related topics:Luke SummerfieldBoreham WoodTom Clarke