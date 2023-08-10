Summerfield has been recovering from a calf injury over the last few weeks, but warmed-up with the team before last Saturday's 2-0 win against Bromley and has been in full training this week.

Halifax boss Chris Millington said Summerfield has a chance of being involved at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

"Tuesday was the first day he's completed a full and challenging training session, so he doesn't look a million miles off at all," Millington said.

Luke Summerfield

Fellow midfielder Florent Hoti is around three or four weeks off a return, said the Town boss.

"He's progressing as he should be," Millington said. "Still got a fair way to go."

On defender Tom Clarke, Millington said: "We're just being very cautious with his knee because it flared up after some intense work in pre-season, so we're taking care at the moment,"

New signing Kane Thomson-Sommers could be back ahead of his original return date if his recovery continues to go well.

"Mid-September in a perfect world but he's another one who's doing an awful lot of work in the gym to put himself slightly ahead of the curve," Millington said.