Town midfielder expected to be fit for Southend game despite limping off last Saturday

Town midfielder Luke Summerfield is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Southend, despite limping off towards the end of Town's 1-0 win at Rochdale.
By Tom Scargill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Summerfield hobbled off near the end of Halifax's win at Spotland last Saturday before going back on to help his team-mates see out the win.

And Town boss Chris Millington says Summerfield, who has been training this week, should be in contention.

Attacker Jamie Cooke is rated as "touch and go" by Millington and is due to be assessed later in the week as he attempts to recover from a knee injury which kept him out of the win at Rochdale.

Luke SummerfieldLuke Summerfield
Angelo Cappello is set to miss the next two Town games having been called up to the Belize squad, and is expected to be back in contention for the Chesterfield game on September 19

On midfielders Florent Hoti and Kane Thomson-Sommers, who are yet to make their debuts due to injury, Millington said: "I think realistically Chesterfield is when we'll be able to make a clearer assessment.

"If all the stars were aligned, the Chesterfield game is possible but we've just got to monitor them as we go."

And on defender Festus Arthur, the Town boss said: "He's doing incredibly well, he saw a specialist last week who confirmed Festus' thoughts that he's ahead of schedule and could be back on the grass by mid-November, which would be incredible really."

