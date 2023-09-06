Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summerfield hobbled off near the end of Halifax's win at Spotland last Saturday before going back on to help his team-mates see out the win.

And Town boss Chris Millington says Summerfield, who has been training this week, should be in contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacker Jamie Cooke is rated as "touch and go" by Millington and is due to be assessed later in the week as he attempts to recover from a knee injury which kept him out of the win at Rochdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Summerfield

Angelo Cappello is set to miss the next two Town games having been called up to the Belize squad, and is expected to be back in contention for the Chesterfield game on September 19

On midfielders Florent Hoti and Kane Thomson-Sommers, who are yet to make their debuts due to injury, Millington said: "I think realistically Chesterfield is when we'll be able to make a clearer assessment.

"If all the stars were aligned, the Chesterfield game is possible but we've just got to monitor them as we go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad