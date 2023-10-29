Town midfielder Jack Evans is set for a "fairly long lay-off" according to manager Chris Millington.

Evans picked up an ankle injury after coming off the bench in the 2-1 win against Kidderminster on October 21.

"He's had a scan and he's also had to go and see a specialist," Millington told the Courier.

"We're just waiting on a bit of news on how long he's going to be out for but we think it's going to be a fairly long lay-off."

There was better news regarding midfielder Luke Summerfield though.

"He's had a scan. We expect he'll need a bit of further treatment but we're hoping he can get that and be in contention for Maidenhead," Millington said.

Jamie Cooke's abductor injury is still being monitored.

"He had a bit of a recurrence of the injury so we're just taking our time with him and we'll monitor him over the next week or so to see where he's up to," said Millington.

"Maidenhead might be a bit of a push."

On striker Rob Harker, the Halifax boss said: "Still progressing nicely and will hopefully be back for the middle of November."

And on defender Festus Arthur, Millington said: "He should be on the grass for mid November. I think getting him back available for selection (by then) would be a bit ambitious."

Angelo Cappello and Jo Cummings are longer-term absentees, with Cummings not expected back until April, although Cappello is recovering well from his hamstring problem.

"We're aiming for mid-January," Millington said of Cappello.