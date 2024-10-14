Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town midfielder Jack Jenkins is one of the Town players set to start in their West Riding County Cup clash at Ilkley Town tomorrow night.

Jenkins hasn't played for Halifax since the 1-1 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge on August 23, and has been suffering with a quad injury.

"They'll all be first-team players, with one youth team player, in the starting 11, so we'll be strong, and then a couple of younger lads on the bench," Town boss Millington said on what line-up is likely to feature.

"There are players who want to maintain, and in some cases, build match sharpness so they're fully available for selection over the next week or ten days with the three big games we've got coming up."

Jack Jenkins

Also on Tuesday night, Town's under 19s will host Farsley Celtic in the FA Youth Cup at The Shay, kicking off at 7pm.

Millington confirmed that defender Festus Arthur and youngsters Ted Lavell and Jimiel Chikukwa could be heading out on loan.

"We're hopefully getting Ted and Jimiel out to get some minutes,” he said, “depending on whether or not there's interest at the right sort of level.

"We might look to see if we can get Festus some minutes because he's of an age where he needs to be playing and he needs to get his match sharpness for as and when he's called upon.

"So we'll certainly look at those three for now."