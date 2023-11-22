Town midfielder Florent Hoti will be assessed later this week on his chances of featuring at Aldershot on Saturday.

Hoti was forced off at half-time during Tuesday's 2-2 home draw with Fylde after an impressive first-half performance.

"He's such a good player, he's got so much potential," Town boss Chris Millington said.

"I don't think he's shown us really what he is capable of yet, I think he's capable of so much more.

Florent Hoti

"But he had a shoulder problem in the first-half that we're going to have to assess, but it was too much of a risk to bring him back out for the second-half.

When asked whether Hoti would be available for Saturday, Millington said: "I don't know, it was severe enough for Aaron (Scholes, physio) to say it would be a risk sending him out for the second-half.

"Given where we're at with bodies we didn't want to take any further risk."

Attacker Jamie Cooke is back in full training now and will be available for selection on Saturday.

Millington also said striker Rob Harker, who came on for Hoti and scored in the second-half on Tuesday, would be fit to start on Saturday if needed.

"Yeah I think so. He might not see out 90 minutes but I don't see why he wouldn't see out 60, 70 minutes," said the Halifax boss.

On defender Festus Arthur, Millington said: "He's doing really well. It's such a difficult injury, we can't afford to rush him.

"He is ahead of schedule though and hopefully won't be too long."

Angelo Cappello is now back out running as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

"Christmas might be a realistic target," Millington said.

"Aaron Scholes won't like me going public on that but that's certainly what we're hoping for."

And on midfielder Jack Evans, Millington said: "He's had his op and you're generally looking at 10-12 weeks post-op.