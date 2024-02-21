Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The forward hasn't played for Halifax since the 2-0 defeat at Wealdstone on January 27, while his last league start was nearly three months ago.

But Harker could be the only player from Town's recent absentee list to be available this weekend, with Jamie Cooke doubtful to return.

"He's struggling," Millington said, "he's feeling some pain that are holding him back so we've got to rely on him getting himself right as quickly as possible."

When asked about Cooke's chances of featuring at Dagenham, Millington said: "It'll be down to him to see how quickly he can overcome this discomfort he's experiencing."

Left-back Ryan Galvin and winger Angelo Cappello are both said to be around another month away from a return due to hamstring injuries.

Defender Jo Cummings could feature before the end of the season as he battles back from a long-term knee ligament injury.

"He's got an opportunity to get back and help the squad with the run-in so that's on him now to see how quickly he can get himself available," Millington said.

When asked if he was looking at adding to his squad, the Town boss said: "Very possibly, we're having conversations (concerning) one or two areas of the pitch, especially with some of the things that are keeping people out at the moment.

"We know we're going to experience more injuries between now and the end of the season so it'll either be a case of some of the younger lads stepping up and getting an opportunity or potentially looking at who can come in to strengthen us in areas of the pitch we need strengthening."

However, Millington didn't think any new signings would be made before this Saturday's game.

And on whether discussions were taking place with Town's out-of-contract players, the Halifax manager said: "No, not at the moment.