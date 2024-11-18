Town striker's loan spell at National League side extended
Town striker Aaron Cosgrave’s loan spell at fellow National League side Ebbsfleet United has been extended for a further 28 days.
Cosgrave has featured five times for bottom side Ebbsfleet, scoring two goals.
The forward joined Halifax at the start of last season but has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side.
