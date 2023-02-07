The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston.

Milli Alli fired Halifax into an early lead, but Barnet fought back through Harry Smith, Nicke Kabamba and substitute Moussa Diarra.

There was nothing to choose between the teams in an enjoyable game, but Town were punished for some soft defending, and Barnet were rewarded for taking their chances.

Halifax can take some positives, but the match says a lot about their season - The Shaymen can create moments and flashes of brilliance but don't seem to have enough to compete with the play-off contenders.

Barnet seem to be where Town were as a team last season. While Halifax gave it all they could, it wasn't quite enough.

Harry Pritchard and Alli both had early shots saved before Alli scored only the Shaymen's third home league goal in the first half this season when a ball up to Dieseruvwe was flicked onto him, and after bursting into the box, he drove a low finish across goal from the left.

Town didn't really build on their lead though, and Barnet gradually worked their way into the contest, with Jerome Okimo's header from a free-kick saved by Sam Johnson, who was also equal to Ryan De Havilland's well-struck shot.

But a sleepy Town defence at the resulting corner allowed Leyton Orient loanee Smith to tap in from close range on his debut for his first goal since April last year.

Barnet had only failed to score once in their 16 away games this season, but they surely haven't scored an easier one.

Alli was floating like a butterfly and nearly stinging like a bee for Town, seeing another shot saved by Laurie Walker after cutting in from the left; you didn't want to blink in case you missed something from the winger.

But Barnet had got going by the half-hour mark, playing some slick football inside the Town half.

The Bees were a cut above from Oldham, looking after the ball far better, imposing themselves far better.

Idris Kanu was tricky, top-scorer Kabamba was strong and physical.

Sloppy Halifax defending by Jesse Debrah allowed Smith a shot off target, but Town should have regained the lead when a cross from the right was flicked goalwards by Dieseruvwe but brilliantly saved before Alli hit the top of the bar with the rebound.

A fantastic effort by Tylor Golden from a long throw then came back off the post as the match ebbed and flowed.

Adam Senior and Max Wright were good on the right for the hosts, finding space and creating chances.

But more slack play at the back by Halifax, a wayward Johnson clearance, resulted in a chance for Smith, who headed against the bar.

Wright charged through on goal a few minutes after the break but Walker smothered his effort after he had held off a Barnet defender.

Alli then showed a great turn of pace before his driven shot from the left of the box was parried superbly by Walker.

Alli has displayed plenty of ability this season but lacked consistency, but after his impressive display at Oldham, he was now backing it up with another eye-catching performance.

Smith spurned another clear chance when his free header six yards out was too tame and straight at Johnson.

De Havilland's free-kick then hit the top of the bar on its way over.

They were warning signs Town didn't heed, as Kabamba outmuscled Stott inside the box and lashed the ball in from six yards.

The Shaymen thought they'd got an immediate response by forcing a superb free-kick by Golden over the line, but it wasn't given.

Alli still packed a punch as much as anyone in yellow, seeing a goalbound shot blocked cutting in from the left on his right foot.

Dieseruvwe then had a header cleared off the line from a corner moments after Debrah had cleared off the line for Town.

Ebb and flow.

But the game flowed irreversibly in Barnet's direction with ten minutes to go when a free kick was headed back across goal and then converted from close range by Diarra.

Halifax: Johnson, A Senior (O'Rourke 76), Debrah, Stott, Senior, Golden, Gilmour, Keane, Wright (Harker 82), Alli, Dieseruvwe. Subs not used: Clarke, White, Hunter.

Scorer: Alli (7)

Shots on target: 9

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Barnet: Walker, Wynter, Collinge, Okimo, Beard (Diarra 69), Kanu, De Havilland (Woods 80), Gorman, Pritchard, Smith (Armstrong 68), Kabamba. Subs not used: Hall, Moyo..

Scorers: Smith (22), Kabamba (67), Diarra (81)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 6

Attendance: 1,449

Referee: Michael Barlow