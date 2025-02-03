Town winger completes deadline-day move to League One side
FC Halifax Town winger Andrew Oluwabori has completed a deadline-day move to League One outfit Exeter City.
Oluwabori joined Town in the summer of 2023 and has shown exciting glimpses of his potential with his ability to run with the ball, jink past opponents and score goals, but has struggled for consistency at times too.
It is the second January transfer window in a row that Halifax have sold a player to Exeter, who signed Milli Alli from The Shaymen this time last year.
Oluwabori, who was out of contract in the summer, joins the club for an undisclosed fee.