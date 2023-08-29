Alli has missed the last four games with a groin injury, having started the first two matches of the campaign.

But Halifax boss Chris Millington says the attacker should be fit enough to be in contention at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He'll definitely want to start on Saturday but whether he's quite ready for that I'm not sure, but he'll be in the mix," Millington said.

Milli Alli

Midfielder Florent Hoti is progressing nicely, according to the Town boss, but is still a week or two away from being available.

On fellow midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers, Millington said: "Progressing particularly well. He's had a bit of stiffness the last couple of days as a result of the increased load.

"But we're not worried about that and we're positive about his progress."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Festus Arthur was due to see a specialist to check on his progress in recovering from an Achilles injury.

"He thinks he's well ahead of schedule and there's some real positive signs, so let's hope the specialist agrees," Millington said.

Tom Clarke's fitness remains unclear, with the defender yet to be involved this season, while Millington confirmed The Shaymen have made contact over a possible return to the club for centre-back Jesse Debrah, who is still without a club having left Halifax in the summer.

"There was an offer put out to him but last I was aware we still hadn't had a response," Millington said.