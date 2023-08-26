Oluwabori went off at Solihull on Friday night with a knock after clashing knees with an opponent.

But Millington reckons he will be fit to play.

"He'll be sore but he's a tough kid and he's desperate to play so I think he'll be available," the Halifax manager told the Courier.

Andrew Oluwabori

Attacker Milli Alli could be in contention for the game having missed the last three matches with a groin injury.

"Potentially available for Monday, but worst case scenario, will definitely be available for Rochdale," Millington said.

On midfielder Florent Hoti, the Town boss said: "Progressing well, still aiming for early-mid September to be available."

And on midfielder Kane Thomson-Sommers, Millington said: "He's done very well, his running's been increased this week and he's taken part in the non-contact parts of sessions.

"It's been a thrill to have him involved and great to see him enjoying being back on the grass."

Millington said defender Tom Clarke, who is yet to feature this season, was "being looked after by the physio department at the moment".

The Town manager said two new signings are imminent.

"As far as I'm aware they're both very close, if they're not done already then they're very close," he said.

"I don't think there'll be anything gets in the way of either of them at this stage."

Former Town defender Jesse Debrah's future remains uncertain, with the centre-back still without a new club.

"There's not been a great deal of contact," said Millington when asked about a possible return to The Shay, "we did have a conversation with his agent about a number of points a couple of weeks ago and reasserted the fact that we'd love to have him back if he's at a loose end.