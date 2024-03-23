Town's game with Ebbsfleet called off after pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Ebbsfleet has been called off after a second pitch inspection.
The pitch was first inspected at 11am but failed to pass a second inspection at around 1.45pm after the referee had been delayed getting to the ground due to traffic on the M62.
Town are next in action away to Hartlepool United on Good Friday.