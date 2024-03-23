Town's game with Ebbsfleet called off after pitch inspection

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Ebbsfleet has been called off after a second pitch inspection.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pitch was first inspected at 11am but failed to pass a second inspection at around 1.45pm after the referee had been delayed getting to the ground due to traffic on the M62.

Town are next in action away to Hartlepool United on Good Friday.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownM62Hartlepool United