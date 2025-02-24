Town's home game against Dagenham and Redbridge postponed again
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Dagenham and Redbridge has been postponed again.
The game was called off originally on January 17 due to a frozen pitch and rescheduled for February 25.
But the Shay surface has been deemed unplayable following a pitch inspection this evening after rain in the borough over the weekend and Halifax Panthers’ home game against Barrow on Sunday.
