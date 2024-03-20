Town's home game with Chesterfield given the go-ahead after pitch inspection
FC Halifax Town’s home game with Chesterfield will go ahead after a successful pitch inspection at The Shay.
The pitch was inspected at 3.30pm this afternoon and has been deemed fit to host the game.
Chesterfield will win the league if they avoid defeat in the match, while a win would see Halifax go back into the top seven.
