Town's home game with Sutton United given new date
FC Halifax Town’s home game against Sutton United will now be played on Tuesday, December 10 (7.45pm).
The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, November 23 but was postponed due to a frozen pitch at The Shay after heavy snow in Calderdale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.