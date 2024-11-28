Town's home game with Sutton United given new date

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Nov 2024

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Sutton United will now be played on Tuesday, December 10 (7.45pm).

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, November 23 but was postponed due to a frozen pitch at The Shay after heavy snow in Calderdale.

