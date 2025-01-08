Town's next opponents Southend look set to lose one of their star players

Bim Pepple

FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday, Southend United, look set to lose one of their star players ahead of the game.

Striker Bim Pepple, who is on loan from Luton Town, has scored seven goals in his last six games for Southend, including one in their win at Halifax at the end of November.

But, according to reports from the Southend Echo, his loan looks set to be cut short by The Hatters.

Pepple has netted 11 times in 23 games for Southend this season, having joined on a season-long loan, but the deal included a call back clause which could be triggered in the first 10 days of January.