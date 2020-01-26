Tributes paid to former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott

Tributes have been paid to former FC Halifax Town midfielder Jordan Sinnott after he died yesterday (Saturday) aged 25.

Former Halifax team-mate Cliff Moyo, who was part of the same squad that won promotion to the National League in 2016-17, said on Twitter: "What a pleasure it was to share a changing room and make so many good memories with you mate. I still don’t know how you could strike a ball so well. Rest in Peace Sinbad."

Another former Halifax team-mate that season Dion Charles said on Twitter: "Wow what devastating news! was very lucky to have shared a dressing room with you and one of the best my moments in football. such a talented player, always had a smile on his face! RIP SINBAD."

FC Halifax Town said on Twitter: "Rest in peace Jordan, a great player and a fantastic guy. The club will hold a minutes silence to pay our respects prior to kickoff on Tuesday. RIP Sinbad."

Also on Twitter, former Town team-mate Liam King said: "Absolutely devastating news about Sinbad! One of the most technically gifted players I’ve ever played with and most of all a top lad! Some amazing promotion memories. Rest in peace mate."

Former Halifax team-mate Adam Morgan said on Twitter: "Sinbad I couldn’t possibly put into words how much this news has hit me! My team mate through some great times an a always friend. From playing against you an with you my heart is broken today. What a man you are.. RIP Sinbad"

Another former Halifax team-mate Tom Denton said on Twitter: "Rest in peace to a great man and top footballer! Did everything with a smile on his face! Love you and miss you Sinbad xxx"