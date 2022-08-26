"Unbeaten in four games is not a bad start" - FC Halifax Town v Notts County: Opposition Focus
We spoke to Oliver King from the Nottingham Post for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.
How has Notts County's start to the season been?
Notts remain unbeaten in the National League season, but they will feel disappointed having drawn their last three games. An opening day win against Maidenhead was a dominant display, but defensive lapses have ensured Luke Williams’ side have been unable to pick up another three points this season. Their draws away at Boreham Wood and Gateshead will feel like two points dropped, but after coming back from two goals down against Chesterfield last Saturday, it shows the resilience this side have.
What are the expectations among fans this season?
Promotion – simple as that. A club of County’s size and history is something of EFL standard, and that goal of reaching League Two has been within touching distance over the past three seasons.
What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?
Luke Williams has implemented a counter pressing tactic, looking to win the ball high up the pitch and effect the game from their opponents defensive third. They are compact in defence and play with a three at the back, but are prone to a mistake which has been seen in recent weeks against Boreham Wood and Gateshead respectively.
Who will be your dangermen and why?
Macaulay Langstaff. After arriving off the back of a 28 goal season which won Gateshead promotion from the National League North. He is quick, direct, and instinctive finishing have made him a shrewd addition to the Magpies, having already scored four goals in the opening four games of the season. He formed a 52-goal partnership with Cedwyn Scott in the North East, and the pair have linked up again in the black and white of Notts County this season.
How do you think they will approach Saturday's game?
They will approach the game with the application of doing the basics right, something which they didn’t do in the first 60 minutes against Chesterfield. Of course they will want to win, and have the talent to do so, but Halifax away is no easy task for anyone in the National League, so they will be mindful of being solid defensively whilst being clinical in attack.
Injuries/suspensions?
Aden Baldwin looks set to miss the game after a reoccurrence of an Achilles injury he picked up against Boreham Wood two weeks ago that forced him off against Chesterfield at the weekend. Apart from that, Williams will have a full squad to pick from.
Likely line-up and formation?
Notts typically play a 3-4-2-1 and this is the team I personally think will start – Slocombe; Brindley, Bajrami, Cameron; Nemane, Palmer, O’Brien, Chicksen; Rodrigues, Austin; Langstaff.
How has the new manager settled into the role?
Unbeaten in four games is not a bad start in a fiercely competitive league, but Luke Williams will be disappointed his side only have five points, when it could quite easily have been nine or ten. Alas, he has brought in some additions that have improved the side, but a couple more signings are still needed to fill the gap left by joint-top scorer from last season Kyle Wootton and the influential Cal Roberts.