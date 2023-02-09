We spoke to Joshua Browne from the Maidenhead Advertiser for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

Alan Devonshire. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What kind of form do Maidenhead go into the game in?

Maidenhead United go into their game with Halifax having lost at the death to Southend in mid-week. By all accounts, the Magpies were unfortunate not to get a result after a largely positive second half where they nullified Southend’s attackers well while creating chances of their own. Prior to that result, they drew 1-1 with Bromley - again conceding late – beat York City away and lost 3-2 to Altrincham. All in all, I think it’s fair to say their form has been mixed lately.

How is the morale and mood in the camp at the moment?The Magpies camp is probably quite frustrated right now but they have the professionalism of Alan Devonshire to keep their heads from dropping too low. He knows that they’ve been unfortunate recently, saying they haven’t had the rub of the green with regards to decisions or late goals. They’ve also been playing a lot of football and are still going well in the FA Trophy so there’s that keeping the spirits high.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?I think Maidenhead United are a good counter-attacking team. I have noticed before they like to watch their opposition in the opening minutes before springing an attack, usually led by wingers Reece Smith and Ashley Nathaniel-George who were both very good on Tuesday night against the Shrimpers.

Who will be your dangermen and why?Emile Acquah has had a fine season for the Magpies. He’s scored nine of the club’s goals this year with set piece specialist Charlee Adams behind on five. Along with those two,, the aforementioned Smith and Nathaniel-George will be a handful for Halifax this weekend. Smith has just recently signed a new contract with Maidenhead United so that tells you just how much he’s valued and how instrumental he is in games.

How do you think Halifax should approach Saturday's game to give themselves the best chance of getting a result?I wouldn’t like to highlight any weaknesses in Maidenhead United to give Halifax the upper hand. However, restricting the Magpies’ wide players will be key. Should this happen, Devonshire’s men will have to play through the middle and while a great forward, I haven’t seen Acquah exert a great amount of pace to get himself into a one-on-one opportunity before.

Injuries/suspensions?It remains to be seen if Dan Gyollai’s knock in the Southend match is a serious one. The Magpies goalkeeper went down around the half hour mark and required medical attention. He was eventually okay to carry on but his knee was heavily strapped and was walking rather gingerly. Apart from that, I am not too sure who else is injured. Andre Alexis Jnr – the Magpies’ other stopper – wasn’t on the bench on Tuesday. maybe that was due to fatigue from the weekend though.

Likely line-up and formation?I am guessing a similar line-up to Tuesday. Devonshire will not want to switch out Acquah and Shawn McCoulsky who have both found the back of the net recently. Sam Barratt could come in for a bit of experience, and new signing Adam Leathers could also start to keep Halifax guessing. I think a 5-3-2 is likely.