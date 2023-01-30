We spoke to Rhys Howell from the Harrogate Advertiser for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s new loan signing Max Wright.

What kind of player is Wright?

Fairly versatile attacker, can play off either flank or in behind a striker. Has a bit of pace, nimble feet and looks at his best when running at defenders.

What's his journey with the club been so far?

Max Wright

Impressed on trial during pre-season following his release from Grimsby after an injury-hit few years. Was then awarded a permanent deal and announced as a permanent signing before a friendly against Barnsley. Scored early on, then injured an ankle half an hour later and was out for more than four months. Played his first competitive game for the club as a substitute against Grimsby on Boxing Day but has been limited to a couple of late cameos off the bench since then.

What kind of character is he?

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has had plenty of positive things to say about the player's attitude towards his injury set-back and determination to get back playing as soon as possible.

What's his best position?

Hard to say based on the limited number of minutes he has played in a Harrogate shirt, but probably on the left flank.

Do you think he can acquit himself well at National League level?

