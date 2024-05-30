Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town manager Chris Millington says the club have signed an "energetic, dynamic, box-to-box midfielder" in Tom Pugh.

The former Scunthorpe man has become Halifax's first signing of the summer on a two-year deal with an option of a further year.

"Very exciting, energetic midfielder, somebody whio will really light up the Shay with the way he plays with his dynamic impact on games," Millington told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Very excited to get the chance to sign him, we think he's definitely someone who can help us in how we want to play and how we want to dominate games, so we're really looking forward to working with him.

Chris Millington

"We enquired about him a couple of times over the last 18 months but the timing wasn't quite right but the timing's perfect now - it's amazing how these things often have a habit of working out for the best.

"We think it's absolutely perfect timing for him to come into the club."

When asked if the right-footed, right-sided central midfielder is a direct replacement for Luke Summerfield, Millington said: "I think Jack Jenkins will bear more of that respnsibility, the ball-playing central midfielder, that's probably something he's going to have to bring out of his locker more going into this season.