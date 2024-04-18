SMH Group Stadium

Town twice had to fight back after goals from Dan Gardner, and earned their points through Rob Harker and substitute Adan George.

A point wasn't really what Town wanted, but it certainly wasn't what Oldham were after and ends their play-off hopes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen showed admirable resilience and character to ensure it remains in their own hands. Just.

Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium was the latest stop on end-of season Town's magical mystery tour.

Whether it ends at Wembley remains to be seen, but it won't be for lack of effort.

Only Jack Jenkins kept his place in the midfield or attack from Tuesday night as Chris Millington, and Oldham's Micky Mellon, made five changes.

Maybe that was a factor in a fairly dull opening to the contest.

Neither team looked that inspiring in a pretty cagey first 20 minutes until a corner was set-back to Gardner on the edge of the box and hammered in on the volley by the ex-Halifax man - of course it was an ex-Halifax man - for Oldham’s first goal in six and a half hours.

Town made hard work of a response, too often failing to execute simple passes or ball control, and not putting any pressure on the Oldham goal.

Halifaxy had more possession but it was all a bit laboured and lacking intensity or penetration.

Maybe that comes with having such a ridiculous end-of-season schedule.

Andrew Oluwabori did have the ball in the net a few minutes before half-time but the offside flag was up.

The winger was being well marshalled by the Oldham defence, but the Latics' back line wasn't being tested enough.

Both teams were largely cancelling each other out in open play, so it was no surprise that Town's equaliser came from a set-piece.

The fact they produced an equaliser was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser as, although Town were the more dominant team, no great chances were being created by either side and the game was meandering to the break.

But a corner ended up with Flo Hoti on the edge of the box and after his shot was spilled by the underworked Matthew Hudson, Harker was perflectly placed to tap in the rebound.

Oluwabori's low drive, tipped behind by Hudson, was a signal of intent seconds after the restart, followed by by Hoti's effort soon afterwards which Hudson also kept out.

Former Shayman Liam Hogan had a better chance at the other end but blazed over inside the box.

Halifax were building momentum, looking like the side ready to seize control of their own fate once again.

But Oldham regained the lead when referee Stuart Morland, who had made a couple of baffling decisions in the minutes beforehand, adjudged there to have been a push as a cross came into the Town box, and Gardner again - of course it was Gardner again - blasted in.

No goals in six and a half hours for Oldham, now it was two in 40 minutes.

As with Oldham's first goal, their second seemed to pep up The Latics while deflating Town.

Oldham went into protect mode, happy so concede territory to safeguard their lead, with the onus on Halifax to claw their way back once more.

And they did when a shot by Oluwabori deflected to the far post where George converted with pretty much his first touch.

It was now more delicately poised than an expensive vase on a wobbly stool.

Oldham hit back with a James Norwood header that dropped just the wrong side of the post and shot straight at Sam Johnson, before a Jack Evans cross flashed through the box and past two Town players without a touch.

It was engrossing, nerve-jangling stuff.

Harker's shot at an angle was saved by Hudson in added time, before Tylor Golden blazed over and then fired into the side netting.

In the end, both teams got the point neither really wanted.

Halifax: Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans, Hunter, Jenkins (Thomson-Sommers 67), Cosgrave (George 70), Hoti (Summerfield 83), Oluwabori, Harker. Subs not used: Arthur, Cooke.

Scorer: Harker (45), George (72)

Shots on target: 8

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 4

Oldham: Hudson, Sutton, Hogan, Hobson, Raglan, McGahey, Conlin, Green (Hope 75), Gardner (Sheron 88), Dallas, Garner (Norwood 70). Subs not used: Norman, Lundstram.

Scorer: Gardner (19, pen 58)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 2

Corners: 2

Referee: Stuart Morland

Attendance: 1,580 (381 away)