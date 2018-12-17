Waggett wins it for Shelf

Only one match went ahead in the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL on Saturday, Shelf United Reserves boosting their Division Two promotion hopes with a 4-3 home win over Calder ‘76 Reserves.

It was certainly a fluctuating contest on the all-weather at Lightcliffe Academy, Shelf taking a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes, going 3-2 down and then scoring twice in the last five minutes to snatch the spoils.

Home boss Paul Jack said wet, icy conditions had made it very difficult. Home full back Hayden Finch had struggled to keep his feet on a particularly slippy part of the pitch during the first half and both sides had been glad to get off at the end. There had even been a film of icy on the ball!

Centre back James Waggett opened the scoring from a corner and striker Danny Abel doubled Shelf’s lead when he ran on to a ball over the top and netted at the second attempt, his first effort rebounding off a defender.

The visitors from the Calder Valley turned it round in fine style with two goals from Sam Cartwright and one from Ben Oldfield but Shelf scored twice more from corners in the closing stages.

Midfielder Paul Dixon made it 3-3 and Waggett struck the winner in the last minute.

Success took Shelf to within two points of leaders AFC Crossley’s and five clear of third-placed Midgley United Reserves but they have played more games.

Another game was due to take place on the artificial surface at Trinity Academy but Brighouse Sports could not raise a team to play hosts Illingworth St Mary’s in Division One.