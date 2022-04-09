Warburton scores twice as ten man FC Halifax Town beat Woking 2-1 at The Shay

Matty Warbruton. Photo: Marcus Branston

Warburton scored a penalty in the first-half to give Halifax a 1-0 lead going into the break, and then scored again after the interval.

A Max Kretzschmar penalty then halved the deficit with 15 minutes remaining, before substitute Martin Woods was sent-off with eight minutes to go.

The Shaymen held on though for their 15th home league win of the season.

The win rounds off a positive week for Town, who drew with promotion rivals Solihull on Tuesday after beating Wealdstone last Saturday.

Halifax: Johnson, Debrah, Green (Summerfield 67), Warburton, Waters, McDonagh (Bird 87), Spence (Woods 72), Swaby-Neavin, Gilmour, Warren, Maher. Subs not used: Slew, Dearnley

Woking: Ross, Casey, Champion, McNerney, Nwabuokei, Effiong, Kretzschmar, Johnson (Loza 67), Oakley (Kabamba 58), Longe-King, Anderson (Roles 72). Subs not used: Smith, Annesley

Referee: Aaron Jackson

Goals: Warburton 10 (pen) 62, Kretzschmar 75 (pen)

Yellow Cards Warburton 16, Debrah 50, Kretzschmar 77, Roles 89

Red Cards: Woods 83