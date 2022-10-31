Warburton "very possibly" available for Shaymen's clash with Dorking on Tuesday, says Town boss Millington
Matty Warburton could be in line to make his return from injury against Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night, according to Town boss Chris Millington.
The forward hasn't played for Halifax since the 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh on September 24 due to a knee injury.
But Millington says Warburton might have a chance of being involved against Dorking.
"Very possibly, he's back in full training now and he's feeling stronger and stronger," said the Town manager.
"We want to make sure he's ready to come in and see out a game of that level of intensity before we take any risks, but very possibly available for Tuesday."
However, forward Osayamen Osawe isn't expected to feature as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
"Just slightly too soon, he's a few days behind, maybe a week," said Millington.
On Jordan Keane's progress in his recovery from a foot injury, Millington said: "Progressing very well, looking after himself excellently.
"Still going to be at least two weeks, possibly three, but he's doing everything you'd expect a good pro to do to get himself back in the earliest possible time-frame."