Warburton "very possibly" available for Shaymen's clash with Dorking on Tuesday, says Town boss Millington

The forward hasn't played for Halifax since the 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh on September 24 due to a knee injury.

But Millington says Warburton might have a chance of being involved against Dorking.

"Very possibly, he's back in full training now and he's feeling stronger and stronger," said the Town manager.

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

"We want to make sure he's ready to come in and see out a game of that level of intensity before we take any risks, but very possibly available for Tuesday."

However, forward Osayamen Osawe isn't expected to feature as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

"Just slightly too soon, he's a few days behind, maybe a week," said Millington.

On Jordan Keane's progress in his recovery from a foot injury, Millington said: "Progressing very well, looking after himself excellently.

Advertisement Hide Ad