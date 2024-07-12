WATCH: FC Halifax Town launch their new home kit for the 2024-25 season

By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Jul 2024, 18:21 BST
FC Halifax Town have launched their new home kit for the 2024-25 season.

The kit is available to buy now on the club’s website.

Town kick off the new season at home to Barnet on Saturday, August 10.

