"We are showing some good signs" - Town boss Lakeland on his team, outgoings and Saturday's visit to Southend

Town boss Adam Lakeland says his side has to start well when they visit Southend on Saturday.

The Shaymen go into the match on a three-game unbeaten run following Wednesday night's 1-1 home draw with Woking.

And Lakeland says how Halifax start the contest on Saturday will have a huge bearing on whether that unbeaten run is extended.

On the prospect of his side playing in-front of an expected crowd of around 8,500, the Halifax manager said: "What an experience for them.

"Some of them will have been subjected to it previously but quite a few of them won't.

"We had five and a half thousand at Scunthorpe, so I think the players will be absolutely fine in that kind of environment.

"I think the start to the game's absolutely massive when you go to places like that because if you don't start right and you go behind early, because you don't come out the traps quickly enough, then it can be a long old afternoon with eight thousand people cheering on the team.

"So I think objective number one is to always try and start well and get through that first period of the game unscathed, hopefully taper the crowd a little bit and hopefully grow into the game from there."

An out-of-sorts Halifax salvaged a point against Woking on Wednesday night with a late Josh Hmami penalty.

They visit a Southend team on Saturday who have only lost once in their first seven matches, and sit fourth in the National League.

"It's going to be a completely different game because they're at home, so the onus is on them to come out and attack us," Lakeland said.

"I think the away teams in the last couple of games, they've both, out of possession, got into that rigid shape behind the ball and they both posed a threat on the break, and they both had good players.

"The game's different when you're the home team because the onus is on you to try and initiate things happening in the game.

"When you go away from home to a Southend, they'll be the ones the onus is on, certainly on the back of losing on Tuesday night, to get after us and try to win the game.

"We've got to be defensively solid, resilient and organised, but we've also got to be brave, try to play and try to cause them problems as well."

Southend played their midweek match, a 3-2 defeat at Wealdstone, on Tuesday night, giving them an extra day of rest compared to The Shaymen.

"That's the gig isn't it," Lakeland said.

"The extra 24 hours is a massive benefit, not just in terms of recovery but in terms of prep as well because they'll be on the grass prepping for the game and be able to train normally on Friday.

"We won't be training (on Thursday) and Friday we'll be travelling, so the amount of time we'll have on the grass with the players will be a lot less because we've played on a Wednesday."

Halifax and Woking both wanted to move last night's game to Tuesday, but the proposal was rejected by broadcaster DAZN.

"It probably would have been better for both of us to move it, but we've got to be respectful of the broadcasters," Lakeland said.

"It is what it is. You're going to one of the hardest places in the league and you're not having your usual preparation but that's the challenge we face and we won't be using it as an excuse.

"We've got to go there and try to perform, ad try to get a result."

Lakeland admits his team still has a lot of improvement in them, but is pleased with their attitude and work ethic.

"One defeat in five, and that was the Forest Green game, which we arguably played the best in out of all those five, against probably the best team in the league based on what I've seen so far," he said.

"I watched them at Morecambe, and they won 3-1 but it could have been eight.

"They're a good team and for an hour, we were the better team (against them).

"We are showing some good signs, we're showing some positive traits, we're showing we've got lots of spirit, enthusiasm and balls.

"Particularly when faced with adversity, we've risen to the challenge and come back on a few occasions, which is brilliant for a young team that's learning on the job.

"But there's a hell of a lot of aspects of our game that still need work and still need time.

"But any little run when you're avoiding defeats in this league is important, just to keep chipping points onto the board.

"We'd have loved to have got three against Woking, but probably a point was about right."

The Town boss isn't expecting any of his injured players to be back available for the weekend, but defenders Dylan Crowe, Jevon Mills and Shaun Hobson could all be in contention for next Saturday's home game with Eastleigh.

On striker Zak Emmerson, Lakeland said: "He's just trying to work his way back to fitness."

And on defender Charlie Hayes-Green, the Halifax manager said: "He's been back in training this week.

"Saturday might be a bit too soon for him, but he's back in now which is positive for him and us."

Town haven't been able to arrange any outgoings from their squad yet, but Lakeland says efforts to do so are continuing.

"We're trying. We're just faced a bit with clubs not needing the players in the positions that we've got lads available for," he said.

"And maybe a bit of reluctance from one or two to go out and play.

"But we're going to end up in a situation in the next couple of weeks where we're probably going to have two or three, if not four players, who are fit, sat in the stands.

"I know what'd rather do, I'd rather go out and play games, because it's a short career and you want to play games of football.

"So we've just got to keep working to try and get one or two going out."