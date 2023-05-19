Jason Ward will be at the FA Trophy final with his dad Kenneth, 72, and two of his children, Ben, 14 and Toby, 11, along with his brother Daniel, 44, and nephew Zac, 13.

Jason and Ben had tickets to see Town's first appearance at Wembley seven years ago but had to cancel their plans when Ben fell ill three days before the big game.

"It had been my dream to see Halifax play at Wembley ever since I started going with my dad and brother as a 10 year old in 1990 and watching my first Shay hero Steve Norris," says Jason, 43.

FC Halifax Town Fans looking forward to Wembley. Jason Ward with sons Ben Ward, 14, left, and Toby Ward, 11, right.

"Unfortunately, Ben was taken ill with complications with his type one diabetes and spent two days on a children's ward.

"Ben was diagnosed with type one diabetes at just 14 months old in November 2009 and had a difficult early childhood with numerous hospital admissions."

Jason has six children with his wife Jodie, and believes they are the only family in the UK with four children who all have type one diabetes, with 19-year-old Ebony, Toby and nine-year-old Chloe also living with the condition.

"So we missed attending the match but cheered the lads on watching on the TV," Jason added. "The result was a little consolation to not being there."

But the family, from Pellon, will get a second chance to watch their beloved Town at Wembley in this season's final against Gateshead.

"For me personally it's a second crack of the whip of realising the dream of seeing the Shaymen play at Wembley," Jason said.

"I never thought we would get there again in my lifetime to be honest so it's going to be very, very special to be there.

"The three lads are fifth generation Shaymen fans with their great-grandad and great-great-grandad being fans back in the day.

"Ben and Toby are really excited for the day to come, they have really fallen in love with watching the Shaymen these last two seasons, which for me has been great to see.

"The excitement on their faces when we saw the Milli Alli goal and then penalty kick updates via twitter at Altrincham was a joy to see.

"We were sat all forlorn waiting for the full-time tweet and suddenly it was a GOOOOOOOOALLLL update instead. Amazing!

"Then the match versus Wrexham at the Shay was another huge high, they were buzzing that Friday evening!

"Also, they are both really keen autograph collectors and love to try getting their heroes' signatures at the end of the games.

