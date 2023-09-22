Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shaymen have slipped to tenth in the National League after suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since January, losing 1-0 to Dorking on Saturday and then 3-2 at leaders Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

Third-placed Barnet have won five out of five home games this season, including Tuesday night's 2-1 home victory over Aldershot.

"We've got no fear, and you've seen that on Tuesday night, we've gone toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the division," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"We want to finish above them. People will think I'm crazy saying it when you look at their resources and the budgets and things like that but we don't fear anyone.

"But what we have got to do is we've got to start coming out on the right side of these games where there are fine margins more often.

"We'll go to Barnet with a game-plan and a group of really hard working, really committed men who want to go and get three points.

"We've ended other teams' good runs many a time in my time at the club and we'll be looking to end Barnet's good home record on Saturday.

"We'll do everything within our power to try and achieve that. We'll be absolutely committed."

When asked if he felt Halifax were capable of winning at Barnet, Millington said: "We are yeah, whether we'll do it or not, we'll only know come five o'clock on Saturday.

"But we are well capable of being anyone in this division.

"I think we showed on Tuesday night that we're capable of it without actually finishing the job off.

"We'll go there with the intent of trying to win the game and get three points.

"We don't fear anyone, we go into every game believing we can win it and with a thorough plan to try and do so, so that's exactly how we'll approach Barnet."

Millington is confident there'll be no hangover from his side after losing to an added time goal at Chesterfield.

"We've got to make sure we're bang up for it but I don't see that (poor reaction) happening with this group," he said.

"Listen, they're not perfect and they're not brilliant every week, we've got a lot of work to do to build consistency in terms of performance. We're aware of that and we're trying to do it.

"But a disappointing performance against Dorking was backed up with a really positive performance at Chesterfield.

"Clearly we didn't get the result we wanted but anyone who was there I'd hope would have nothing but praise for the effort and application of the players."

Halifax conceded another soft goal from a cross into the box at Chesterfield, as they did against Dorking, but Millington says that shouldn't detract from what has been a solid defensive start to the season by Town.

"We're still one of the most miserly teams in the division so it's not like we're leaking goals - it's the first time this season we've conceded three in a game and it's against a very, very good team," he said.

"And I believe the winner came after a foul on our last man, so I don't think we're doing too bad out of possession.

"But we're always looking for areas we can do better and we've got a lot we want to work with the players on to help them get better because one of the reasons they come to Halifax Town is to have opportunity to play at this level, but to maintain their place in the team and hopefully drive us to being a promotion contender is reliant on them learning the lessons when things don't quite go our way."

It's at the other end where The Shaymen need to improve more, with only two teams in the fifth tier scoring fewer goals than then this season.

"We always want more. Away from home I think we're OK, I think we're actually a very good away team," Millington said.

"At home we've got to do more, without a doubt, we need to control games more, we need to control possession better.

"I think we do an awful lot of good work to nullify oppositions at home and we do an awful lot of good work to get the ball back but my question to the players is do we do enough to actually maintain and control and maintain possession once we do get it back?

"That's an area we're working on, you saw it in the Rochdale game in the first-half, that was the first game we'd really started to work heavily on our possession and we felt we did very well at times in that first-half.

"At times on Tuesday night we controlled possession, but we've got to certainly do it at home."

Millington had praise for the travelling Halifax fans at Chesterfield on Tuesday, with the Town fans set for another away trip this weekend.

"I thought the fans were outstanding on Tuesday night - when you're away at Chesterfield and you watch your team go 2-0 down so early on, clearly it would have been easy for the lads to pack in but it would have been easy for the fans to pack in," he said.

"But they didn't, they got right behind them and they drove them on, and they got an extra ten per cent out of the boys because of their reaction.

"It's phenomenal. We've seen it time and again this season, when we got pegged back at Oldham, when we were under the cosh for periods against Rochdale.