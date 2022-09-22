"We are working hard as players to turn the corner" - Tom Clarke's captain's column

We came out of the previous three games positively, not playing brilliant football but results-wise.

Training was good going into Saturday and the lads were right up for it.

I watched the game, we started OK, Mani had a few chances, scored the header, and you try to build off that but it just didn't click, nothing seemed to click.

Tom Clarke. Photo: Marcus Branston

A couple of set-pieces, they go in-front and the lads will be disappointed to go from that to conceding as many as we did, it's frustrating how it panned out.

Games come thick and fast and we need to remain as positive as possible.

We've had a good week's training, we've assessed the game, what we could have done better, what we need to improve on and hopefully we take that into the Eastleigh game.

It's definitely frustrating, because that's not what we're about.

We've had a couple of results like that but I thought we had turned the corner with the results we'd had and the positive play, albeit it could have been a lot better.

It's a results business at the end of the day and at the minute, we're not picking those results up.

We need to take it back to the bare bones and look at it ourselves as players, and go out there and do what it takes to get the win, because that's where we are now.

The fans' feelings are understandable, the lads aren't going out there to get those results, they're working hard.

Listen, I'm with them day in, day out and we are working hard as players to turn the corner, as are the staff.

It's early on, we've not had the start we wanted but there are a lot of games to be played.

But we do definitely need to turn the corner soon, I understand their frustrations, which are mirrored by our frustrations.

We want to pick up results, we feel that we're a squad that should be competing and, at the minute, we're not doing that and it needs to change, quick.

It's been frustrating for me with the start we've had in general anyway, but to miss these last couple of weeks even more so, on and off the pitch.

I feel it's my role to keep morale and confidence up. I've been in football a long time, been in situations like this, and football can change very quickly.

We're a young group, it's about guiding these good players and hopefully form and results can change.